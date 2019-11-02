Listapad 2019 opens in Minsk

MINSK. KAZINFORM The opening ceremony of the 26th Minsk International Film Festival Listapad took place in the Moscow movie theater, BelTA has learned.

The competitive program of this year's festival includes 154 films from 50 countries: feature films, documentaries, children and youth films, debut films by talented film directors, and unique works by national film schools.

The festival kicked off with Kristina Grozeva and Petar Valchanov's film Father. The film was awarded the Crystal Globe award of the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival, the award for the best direction and the audience award of the Sakhalin international film festival On the Edge, BelTA reports.

The 26th Minsk International Film Festival Listapad is running on 1-8 November 2019 under the slogan «To Joy». The festival was established by the Belarusian Culture Ministry, the Minsk City Hall. The ART Corporation center of visual and performing arts is the organizer of the event.