List of scholarship holders made public

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The official website of Kazakhstanskaya Pravda Daily releases the list of holders of educational grants, Kazinform reports.

As earlierreported, 64,452 competed for gaining scholarships countrywide.

In total 53,785grants are offered for 2019-2020 academic year. 47% of grants provided this year list engineering,construction, and IT specialties.

More details at