    List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published

    11 June 2023, 12:35

    SEMEY. KAZINFORM The Ministry of Ecology has released the list of the foresters killed in the massive wildfires in Abai region, Kazinform reports.

    1. Meiramgul Zhiyenbayeva – Chief of Uspensky Forestry of Novoshulbinsky Affiliate of Semey Ormany State Forest Nature Reserve.

    2. Serikzhan Toktassyn - Forest Engineer at Novoshulbinsky Affiliate of Semey Ormany State Forest Nature Reserve.

    3. Amangeldi Duissembayev – Driver at Novoshulbinsky Affiliate of Semey Ormany State Forest Nature Reserve.

    4. Alexey Gubayev – State Inspector at Uspensky Forestry of Novoshulbinsky Affiliate of Semey Ormany State Forest Nature Reserve.

    5. Maksim Fominykh – Forestry Foreman – Inspector for Territories Protection – State Inspector at Uspensky Forestry of Novoshulbinsky Affiliate of Semey Ormany State Forest Nature Reserve.

    6. Sayat Nurzhigitov - Inspector for Territories Protection – State Inspector at Uspensky Forestry of Novoshulbinsky Affiliate of Semey Ormany State Forest Nature Reserve.

    7. Konstantin Nachinyonov - Inspector for Territories Protection – State Inspector at Uspensky Forestry of Novoshulbinsky Affiliate of Semey Ormany State Forest Nature Reserve.

    8. Alexander Sidorin - Inspector for Territories Protection – State Inspector at Uspensky Forestry of Novoshulbinsky Affiliate of Semey Ormany State Forest Nature Reserve.

    9. Viktor Sidorin - Inspector for Territories Protection – State Inspector at Uspensky Forestry of Novoshulbinsky Affiliate of Semey Ormany State Forest Nature Reserve.

    10. Nikolay Puzyryov – Fire Truck Driver at Central Forestry of Novoshulbinsky Affiliate of Semey Ormany State Forest Nature Reserve.

    11. Sergey Puzyryov – Forest Firefighter at Central Forestry of Novoshulbinsky Affiliate of Semey Ormany State Forest Nature Reserve.

    12. Alexander Daribayev – Tractor Driver at Zhernovsky Forestry of Novoshulbinsky Affiliate of Semey Ormany State Forest Nature Reserve.

    13. Pyotr Grazhdankin – Forest Firefighter at Uspensky Forestry of Novoshulbinsky Affiliate of Semey Ormany State Forest Nature Reserve.

    14. Daniil Ganshin – Fire Truck Driver at Central Forestry of Novoshulbinsky Affiliate of Semey Ormany State Forest Nature Reserve.

    As of now, bodies of five foresters have been identified.

