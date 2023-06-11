Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
11 June 2023, 12:35
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published Photo: press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Kazakhstan

SEMEY. KAZINFORM The Ministry of Ecology has released the list of the foresters killed in the massive wildfires in Abai region, Kazinform reports.

1. Meiramgul Zhiyenbayeva – Chief of Uspensky Forestry of Novoshulbinsky Affiliate of Semey Ormany State Forest Nature Reserve.

2. Serikzhan Toktassyn - Forest Engineer at Novoshulbinsky Affiliate of Semey Ormany State Forest Nature Reserve.

3. Amangeldi Duissembayev – Driver at Novoshulbinsky Affiliate of Semey Ormany State Forest Nature Reserve.

4. Alexey Gubayev – State Inspector at Uspensky Forestry of Novoshulbinsky Affiliate of Semey Ormany State Forest Nature Reserve.

5. Maksim Fominykh – Forestry Foreman – Inspector for Territories Protection – State Inspector at Uspensky Forestry of Novoshulbinsky Affiliate of Semey Ormany State Forest Nature Reserve.

6. Sayat Nurzhigitov - Inspector for Territories Protection – State Inspector at Uspensky Forestry of Novoshulbinsky Affiliate of Semey Ormany State Forest Nature Reserve.

7. Konstantin Nachinyonov - Inspector for Territories Protection – State Inspector at Uspensky Forestry of Novoshulbinsky Affiliate of Semey Ormany State Forest Nature Reserve.

8. Alexander Sidorin - Inspector for Territories Protection – State Inspector at Uspensky Forestry of Novoshulbinsky Affiliate of Semey Ormany State Forest Nature Reserve.

9. Viktor Sidorin - Inspector for Territories Protection – State Inspector at Uspensky Forestry of Novoshulbinsky Affiliate of Semey Ormany State Forest Nature Reserve.

10. Nikolay Puzyryov – Fire Truck Driver at Central Forestry of Novoshulbinsky Affiliate of Semey Ormany State Forest Nature Reserve.

11. Sergey Puzyryov – Forest Firefighter at Central Forestry of Novoshulbinsky Affiliate of Semey Ormany State Forest Nature Reserve.

12. Alexander Daribayev – Tractor Driver at Zhernovsky Forestry of Novoshulbinsky Affiliate of Semey Ormany State Forest Nature Reserve.

13. Pyotr Grazhdankin – Forest Firefighter at Uspensky Forestry of Novoshulbinsky Affiliate of Semey Ormany State Forest Nature Reserve.

14. Daniil Ganshin – Fire Truck Driver at Central Forestry of Novoshulbinsky Affiliate of Semey Ormany State Forest Nature Reserve.

As of now, bodies of five foresters have been identified.


