Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of Elvis Presley, dead at 54

WASHINGTON, D.C. KAZINFORM Singer Lisa Marie Presley, the only daughter of the late Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley, died Thursday, hours after being hospitalized following an apparent cardiac arrest, her mother said, CNN reports.

She was 54.

«Priscilla Presley and the Presley family are shocked and devastated by the tragic death of their beloved Lisa Marie,» Priscilla Presley said in the statement, provided to CNN by a representative. «They are profoundly grateful for the support, love and prayers of everyone, and ask for privacy during this very difficult time.»

Lisa Marie Presley had been rushed to the hospital earlier in the day, her mother said on Instagram.

«Please keep her and our family in your prayers. We feel the prayers from around the world, and ask for privacy during this time,» her statement said at the time.

Photo: JAMES WHITE/SHUTTERSTOCK










