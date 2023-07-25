Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 445.29 eur/kzt 487.28

    rub/kzt 4.69 cny/kzt 61.99
Weather:
Astana+29+31℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Lionel Messi confirmed as new Inter Miami captain, says coach Martino

    25 July 2023, 10:12

    NEW YORK. KAZINFORM Soccer star Lionel Messi is officially the new captain of Inter Miami, head coach Tata Martino confirmed during a press conference on Monday.

    Messi took the captain's armband after subbing in for his debut against Liga MX's Cruz Azul on Friday, WAM reports.

    Earlier this season the club's captain had been Brazilian midfielder Gregore, but he is currently out due to a foot injury. DeAndre Yedlin then took the job, and he is the one who handed the band over to Messi when the star checked in early in the second half.

    Martino was asked the question about the teams captaincy in Spanish, and said yes, while adding that Messi had been the captain in his debut as well.

    Martino said it is possible that the longer Messi and former Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets play, they might even start games.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Sport World News Football
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Brazil’s Central Bank to introduce virtual currency in 2024
    S. Korea braces for powerful Typhoon Khanun
    US Mega Millions jackpot rises to $1.55B for Tuesday drawing
    Four injured in huge Sardinia wildfire
    Popular
    1 Italian govt ends obligation for COVID sufferers to isolate
    2 Almost 500 thou citizens involved in SME sector in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan pumped some 90,000 tons of oil to Germany
    4 Chinese researchers find new potential anti-diabetic drug target
    5 Census 2022: Brazil home to 1.69 mi indigenous people