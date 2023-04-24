Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Lightning strikes kill 9 in Bangladesh

Редактор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
24 April 2023, 10:54
Lightning strikes kill 9 in Bangladesh Photo: aa.com.tr

DHAKA. KAZINFORM A series of lightning strikes in Bangladesh killed nine people in less than two hours on Sunday, Xinhua reported.

The deaths were reported in different areas of Sunamganj, Moulvibazar and Sylhet districts between 10:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. local time on Sunday amidst heavy rain.

The majority of the lightning fatalities occurred in rural areas where people were working on their farmlands.

Death due to lightning strikes is common in the densely populated South Asian country during this time of the year, as the weather changes from the dry season to the rainy summer season.

Bangladesh has seen a surge in lightning strike deaths, with hundreds of fatalities recorded annually in the past few years. Experts claim that it is attributable to climate change, which made Bangladesh more vulnerable to the impacts.


News
