    • Lightning strike kills 1 soldier, injures 9 at U.S. Army base

    21 July 2022 16:25

    WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM One U.S. Army Reserve soldier died and nine others were injured Wednesday after a lightning bolt struck a training area at Fort Gordon in the southeastern state of Georgia, Xinhua reported.

    A base spokesperson told U.S. media outlets that the incident occurred at approximately 11:10 a.m. (1510 GMT) when there was bad weather in the area and that the soldiers «sustained injuries associated with a lightning strike at one of their training areas.»

    The soldiers were taken to a medical center at the base for treatment, the spokesperson added.

    The Fort Gordon's Department of Emergency Services and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene immediately, authorities said


    Photo: Tai Doick/ Fort Gordon Public Affairs Office
    #World News
