Lightning kills 5, injures 1 in southern Philippines

MANILA. KAZINFORM - Five people were killed by lightning that struck their makeshift hilltop hut on Sunday afternoon in the southern Philippines, a local official said Monday, Kazinform cites Xinhua.

The victims, three females and two males aged 16 to 23, were sheltering in the hut amid a downpour when the lightning struck, said Samuel Miralles, an official of the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office of Digos City in Davao del Sur province.

Miralles said four died immediately, while one died at a local hospital.

The heavy rain delayed the emergency responders from reaching the hut due to the slippery road and dangerous ravine.



