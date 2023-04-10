Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 448.41 eur/kzt 492.31

    rub/kzt 5.52 cny/kzt 65.28
Weather:
Astana0+2℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Lightning kills 5, injures 1 in southern Philippines

    10 April 2023, 22:20

    MANILA. KAZINFORM - Five people were killed by lightning that struck their makeshift hilltop hut on Sunday afternoon in the southern Philippines, a local official said Monday, Kazinform cites Xinhua.

    The victims, three females and two males aged 16 to 23, were sheltering in the hut amid a downpour when the lightning struck, said Samuel Miralles, an official of the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office of Digos City in Davao del Sur province.

    Miralles said four died immediately, while one died at a local hospital.

    The heavy rain delayed the emergency responders from reaching the hut due to the slippery road and dangerous ravine.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    11 killed, 28 injured as tractor trolley falls off bridge in India's Uttar Pradesh
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan vs The World chess match kicks off in Astana
    2 Third victim of rental scam dies in apparent suicide in S Korea
    3 Kazakhstan to open trading house in Afghanistan
    4 Jingdong Mall marketplace to be available for Kazakhstani producers
    5 Erlan Karin holds meeting on preparation of multi-volume edition on Kazakhstan history