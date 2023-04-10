Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Lightning kills 5, injures 1 in southern Philippines

Adlet Seilkhanov
10 April 2023, 22:20
Lightning kills 5, injures 1 in southern Philippines Photo: filipinotimes.net

MANILA. KAZINFORM - Five people were killed by lightning that struck their makeshift hilltop hut on Sunday afternoon in the southern Philippines, a local official said Monday, Kazinform cites Xinhua.

The victims, three females and two males aged 16 to 23, were sheltering in the hut amid a downpour when the lightning struck, said Samuel Miralles, an official of the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office of Digos City in Davao del Sur province.

Miralles said four died immediately, while one died at a local hospital.

The heavy rain delayed the emergency responders from reaching the hut due to the slippery road and dangerous ravine.


World News  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan vs The World chess match kicks off in Astana
Kazakhstan vs The World chess match kicks off in Astana
Third victim of rental scam dies in apparent suicide in S Korea
Third victim of rental scam dies in apparent suicide in S Korea
Kazakhstan to open trading house in Afghanistan
Kazakhstan to open trading house in Afghanistan
Jingdong Mall marketplace to be available for Kazakhstani producers
Jingdong Mall marketplace to be available for Kazakhstani producers
Erlan Karin holds meeting on preparation of multi-volume edition on Kazakhstan history
Erlan Karin holds meeting on preparation of multi-volume edition on Kazakhstan history
Almaty Mayor reports to President on city's socio-economic development in Q1 2023
Almaty Mayor reports to President on city's socio-economic development in Q1 2023
Kazakhstani Sarkulova sweeps 2 medals at Petrovaradin Fortress MTB Cup
Kazakhstani Sarkulova sweeps 2 medals at Petrovaradin Fortress MTB Cup
Above 20 kindergartens quarantined in N Kazakhstan due to chickenpox
Above 20 kindergartens quarantined in N Kazakhstan due to chickenpox
Kazakh judokas clinch 5 medals at Dubrovnik Senior European Cup 2023
Kazakh judokas clinch 5 medals at Dubrovnik Senior European Cup 2023