Lightning-caused fire burned 11, 5 ha of dry grass in Atyrau region

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - 11.5 thousand hectares of dry grass has burned within two days in Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the press service of the regional emergency department, a series of steppe fires occurred in Kyzylkuginsky district. Dry grass caught fire in the village of Taskuduk. The fire area was approximately 880 ha. A preliminary cause of the fire is a lightning strike. Emergency rescue workers, as well as firefighters of the Kaynar and Kenbai mines took part in the fire elimination. Soon fire occurred in the areas of Apantay, Zhapalak-1, Kosoba, Azhibay, Karagay, Ushak ushy, Aygyr shagyul, Zhualy, Kosbiyek, Sharip, Amir and Baikondy. The total fire area was approximately 10,000 ha.

Another fire occurred in the Baibek area. 80 people and 10 pieces of equipment have been involved in fire extinguishing. Fire hazard persists in the region due to forty-degree heat.