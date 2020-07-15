Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Atyrau region

Lightning-caused fire burned 11, 5 ha of dry grass in Atyrau region

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
15 July 2020, 08:21
Lightning-caused fire burned 11, 5 ha of dry grass in Atyrau region

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - 11.5 thousand hectares of dry grass has burned within two days in Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the press service of the regional emergency department, a series of steppe fires occurred in Kyzylkuginsky district. Dry grass caught fire in the village of Taskuduk. The fire area was approximately 880 ha. A preliminary cause of the fire is a lightning strike. Emergency rescue workers, as well as firefighters of the Kaynar and Kenbai mines took part in the fire elimination. Soon fire occurred in the areas of Apantay, Zhapalak-1, Kosoba, Azhibay, Karagay, Ushak ushy, Aygyr shagyul, Zhualy, Kosbiyek, Sharip, Amir and Baikondy. The total fire area was approximately 10,000 ha.

Another fire occurred in the Baibek area. 80 people and 10 pieces of equipment have been involved in fire extinguishing. Fire hazard persists in the region due to forty-degree heat.


Atyrau region  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
Kazakhstan’s Kurmangaliyev wins bronze at WTT Youth Contender in Sweden
Kazakhstan’s Kurmangaliyev wins bronze at WTT Youth Contender in Sweden
Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA