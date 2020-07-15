Go to the main site
    Light industry production increased by 8%

    15 July 2020, 11:14

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - According to the results of the first half of 2020, light industry production volumes have increased by 8%, Kazinform reported.

    Positive dynamics was observed in the production of textiles - by 8.4%, leather products - by 6.6% and clothing - by 2.1%. Growth is noted in all sub-sectors due to an increase in the production of cotton fiber, finished textile products, outerwear, hats, hosiery and shoes.

    This year more than 70 sewing enterprises were involved in the production of protective masks.

    A Roadmap for creating a cotton-textile cluster in Kazakhstan was developed and approved by the order of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan in February the current year.

    To date, 1,130 enterprises operate in light industry, 97%of which are small enterprises. It is worth noting that the number of people employed in the industry is 17.9 thousand. The share of light industry in GDP is 0.1%, in the total volume of production - 0.4% and in the volume of manufacturing industry it equals 1%.

    Alzhanova Raushan

