Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Economy

Light industry production increased by 8%

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
15 July 2020, 11:14
Light industry production increased by 8%

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - According to the results of the first half of 2020, light industry production volumes have increased by 8%, Kazinform reported.

Positive dynamics was observed in the production of textiles - by 8.4%, leather products - by 6.6% and clothing - by 2.1%. Growth is noted in all sub-sectors due to an increase in the production of cotton fiber, finished textile products, outerwear, hats, hosiery and shoes.

This year more than 70 sewing enterprises were involved in the production of protective masks.

A Roadmap for creating a cotton-textile cluster in Kazakhstan was developed and approved by the order of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan in February the current year.

To date, 1,130 enterprises operate in light industry, 97%of which are small enterprises. It is worth noting that the number of people employed in the industry is 17.9 thousand. The share of light industry in GDP is 0.1%, in the total volume of production - 0.4% and in the volume of manufacturing industry it equals 1%.


Economy   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital