Light aircraft with 20 people on board crashes in Tatarstan - emergency services source

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM A Let L-410 Turbolet aircraft, owned by an aero club, has crashed in the city of Menzelinsk, Tatarstan, a source from emergency services has told TASS.

According to the source, the plane crashed at about 09:11 Moscow time. «There were 20 people on board,» the source said, TASS reports.