    Lifeguard saves five people on first day on job in Italy

    25 July 2023, 20:17

    ROME. KAZINFORM - A 19-year-old lifeguard saved five people on her first day on the job at Sabaudia south of Rome last Friday, Roman daily Il Messaggero reported Monday, ANSA reports.

    Noemi Marangoni, from Pontinia, saved an elderly man, three others who had tried to pull him out, and another man from swirling currents at the Bufalara beach near Latina. She did so even without her regulation 'Baywatch' equipment, which was yet to arrive at the beach. The swimmers braved the strong currents in order to get away from sweltering temperatures on the beach.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    World News
