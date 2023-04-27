Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Life expectancy now at its highest in Kazakhstan

Adlet Seilkhanov
27 April 2023, 16:38
ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The average life expectancy of Kazakhstanis reached an all-time high of 74.44 years in 2022, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Healthcare.

According to the press service, the overall mortality rate dropped by 29% to 6.77 per 1,000 people in 2022 in Kazakhstan. Maternal mortality fell 3 times year year-on-year to 17.0 per 100,000 live births, whereas infant mortality declined by 4.6% to 7.97 per 1,000 live births.

The country saw the life expectancy at birth reach on average 74.44 years in 2022, increasing from the pre-pandemic level of 73.18, due to the improved public health indicators.


