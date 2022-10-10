Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Life expectancy in rural areas higher against urban, Kazakh Minister
10 October 2022, 10:56

Life expectancy in rural areas higher against urban, Kazakh Minister

ASTANA. KAZINFORM At today’s Government Hour the Kazakh Healthcare Minister, Azhar Giniyat, revealed that 7.8 mln people, or 41% of the total population of Kazakhstan live in rural areas, Kazinform reports.

«38% of rural pollution are children, 62% are adults. The number of women of reproductive age exceeds 1.7 mln,» the Minister said.

Over 5,000 medical facilities, including 2,000 first aid posts, 800 rural health posts, over 1,000 outpatient clinics, over 200 polyclinics, and 203 hospitals, provide medical assistance to the rural population.

She added the analysis claim that the life expectancy in rural areas is higher against urban areas. The average life expectancy in Kazakhstan stands at 70 years, 69 in urban and 70 in rural areas.


