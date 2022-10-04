Go to the main site
    Life expectancy 1.6 years lower in Italy’s south than north - report

    4 October 2022, 09:35

    ROME. KAZINFORM Life expectancy in southern Italy was 81.3 years in 2021, 1.6 years lower than for northern Italy (82.9 years), ISTAT said on Monday in its Equitable and Sustainable Well-being (BES) report.

    The life expectancy for central Italy was 82.8 years ISTAT said the life expectancy for Italy as a whole last year was 82.4 years, ANSA reports.

    It said the north-south divide could also been seen in educational attainment.

    It said that 35.8% of pupils in northern Italy finished middle school with an inadequate level of numeracy, compared to 60% in southern Italy.


    Photo: ansa.it



