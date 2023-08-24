Go to the main site
    Lieutenant General Bulat Baekenov passes away

    24 August 2023, 21:10

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Lieutenant General Bulat Baekenov, veteran of the special bodies, has passed away at the age of 81 after a long illness, Kazinform has learnt from the State Security Service of Kazakhstan.

    «Today, after a long illness veteran of the special bodies Lieutenant General Bulat Baekenov has died,» reads the statement.

    During different years, Bulat Baekenov headed the National Security Committee, Interior Ministry, acted as the Secretary of the Security Council of Kazakhstan.

    In 1997-2021, Lieutenant General Bulat Baekenov headed the Security Service of the President of Kazakhstan and contributed hugely to its development.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Kazakhstan
