Lieutenant General Bulat Baekenov passes away

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Lieutenant General Bulat Baekenov, veteran of the special bodies, has passed away at the age of 81 after a long illness, Kazinform has learnt from the State Security Service of Kazakhstan.

During different years, Bulat Baekenov headed the National Security Committee, Interior Ministry, acted as the Secretary of the Security Council of Kazakhstan.

In 1997-2021, Lieutenant General Bulat Baekenov headed the Security Service of the President of Kazakhstan and contributed hugely to its development.