    Library of First President of Kazakhstan offers virtual exhibitions

    21 May 2020, 21:14

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Library of the First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy now offers virtual exhibitions and online competitions for internet users amid the quarantine regime. There are plans to arrange online conferences and video exhibitions, Kazinform reports.

    The Library of the First President offers video tours of the exposition halls of the Nazarbayev Center and the museums of the library. Viewers are given a chance to familiarize with the architecture of the library and plunge into the atmospheres of its halls.

    All excursions are available in Kazakh, Russian and English on the official website of the library.


    Visitors of the website can also roam the halls of the former residence of the First President of Kazakhstan which now serves as the museum of the library. First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev used to work in that building from 1997 through 2004.


    One can also download an excursion dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the presidency in the Republic of Kazakhstan. It bears to remind that Nursultan Nazarbayev was elected the President of the Kazakh Republic at the session of the Supreme Council of the Kazakh SSR on April 24, 1990. The excursion showcases photos, videos and museum pieces of that important period.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

