Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Culture

Library of First President of Kazakhstan offers virtual exhibitions

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
21 May 2020, 21:14
Library of First President of Kazakhstan offers virtual exhibitions

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Library of the First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy now offers virtual exhibitions and online competitions for internet users amid the quarantine regime. There are plans to arrange online conferences and video exhibitions, Kazinform reports.

The Library of the First President offers video tours of the exposition halls of the Nazarbayev Center and the museums of the library. Viewers are given a chance to familiarize with the architecture of the library and plunge into the atmospheres of its halls.

All excursions are available in Kazakh, Russian and English on the official website of the library.

photo

photo


Visitors of the website can also roam the halls of the former residence of the First President of Kazakhstan which now serves as the museum of the library. First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev used to work in that building from 1997 through 2004.

photo


One can also download an excursion dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the presidency in the Republic of Kazakhstan. It bears to remind that Nursultan Nazarbayev was elected the President of the Kazakh Republic at the session of the Supreme Council of the Kazakh SSR on April 24, 1990. The excursion showcases photos, videos and museum pieces of that important period.

photo

photo

photo


History of Kazakhstan    Culture   First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev