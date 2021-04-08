Library of Elbasy, Turkic Academy sing memorandum of cooperation

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A meeting between Bakytzhan Temirbolat, the Director of the Library of the First President of Kazakhstan – Elbasy, and Darkhan Kydyrali, the President of the Turkic Academy, where a memorandum of mutual cooperation was signed, took place today, Kazinform cites the press service of the Academy.

The meeting also saw the sharing of views on further development of the cooperation.

The memorandum is said to enable the sides to carry out joint research projects to explore the roel of First President of Kazakhstan – Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev in the formation and development of Turkic integration.

Bakytzhan Temirbolat, the Library’s Director, commended the work done by the Turkic Academy and expressed gratitude for the visit paid by the Academy’s head.

In his turn, Turkic Academy President Darkhan Kydyrali noted that the implementation of the ideas put forward by Nursultan Nazarbayev, the Turkic Council’s Honored Chairman, is the important objective of the Academy, with the Library to become a reliable partner in that direction.

Following the solemn ceremony of signing the memorandum the Turkic Academy President donated the Library 70 scientific works published by the Turkic Academy in different years, while the head of the Library handed over the Chronicles of Leadership and N.A.Nazarbayev. The Heritage of the Great Steppe books issued on the occasion of 30 years of Kazakhstan’s independence to the President of the Academy.



