Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Parliament

    Let Ramadan bring joy, happiness and peace – Dariga Nazarbayeva

    24 April 2020, 11:26

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Senate Speaker of the Republic of Kazakhstan Dariga Nazarbayeva has extended her congratulations on the occasion of the onset of the Holy Month of Ramadan, Kazinform has learnt from the chamber’s press service.

    «Dear Kazakhstanis! I congratulate all Muslims of Kazakhstan on the beginning of the Holy Month of Ramadan! This month is special for all Muslims, it is the time of purification, testing one's spirit, and following the path towards faith!» Speaker Nazarbayeva notes in her congratulatory message.

    She also urged all Kazakhstanis to follow the rules of the quarantine regime amid the ongoing fight against the coronavirus pandemic and take care of their health.

    «I hope that during this difficult time, Ramadan will bring happiness, joy, peace and strengthen the faith in our hearts. I extend my wishes of reconciliation, good health and prosperity to all Kazakhstanis,» she adds.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Religion Parliament Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Pope admitted to hospital for surgery
    Kazakh Senate Chairman Ashimbayev, Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana meet
    Kazakhstan to host interfaith conference in Jerusalem
    Tokayev partook in ceremony of inauguration of Turkish President Erdogan
    Popular
    1 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    2 Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    3 Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
    4 Tokayev decrees to relieve Yury Ilyin of Emergencies Minister post
    5 Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam