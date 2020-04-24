Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Let Ramadan bring joy, happiness and peace – Dariga Nazarbayeva

Kudrenok Tatyana
24 April 2020, 11:26
Let Ramadan bring joy, happiness and peace – Dariga Nazarbayeva

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Senate Speaker of the Republic of Kazakhstan Dariga Nazarbayeva has extended her congratulations on the occasion of the onset of the Holy Month of Ramadan, Kazinform has learnt from the chamber’s press service.

«Dear Kazakhstanis! I congratulate all Muslims of Kazakhstan on the beginning of the Holy Month of Ramadan! This month is special for all Muslims, it is the time of purification, testing one's spirit, and following the path towards faith!» Speaker Nazarbayeva notes in her congratulatory message.

She also urged all Kazakhstanis to follow the rules of the quarantine regime amid the ongoing fight against the coronavirus pandemic and take care of their health.

«I hope that during this difficult time, Ramadan will bring happiness, joy, peace and strengthen the faith in our hearts. I extend my wishes of reconciliation, good health and prosperity to all Kazakhstanis,» she adds.


