Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Diplomacy

    Lessons of independent development of Kazakhstan discussed in Ethiopia

    14 December 2021, 20:36

    ADDIS ABABA. KAZINFORM - A round table dedicated to the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan's independence and the role of the First President-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev in the formation and development of the country was held at the Embassy of Kazakhstan. The event was attended by representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, research and educational centers, public figures, and journalists of the Ethiopian media, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

    Welcoming the participants of the conference, Ambassador of Kazakhstan Barlybay Sadykov spoke in detail about the key achievements of Kazakhstan during the period of independence, as well as the role and contribution of the First President - Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev in the formation and development of Kazakhstani statehood.

    In addition, the Ambassador of Kazakhstan informed the participants about the current political reforms of President Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev, the Message to the people of Kazakhstan «The unity of the people and systemic reforms are a solid foundation for the country's prosperity», as well as current programs of socio-economic modernization of the Republic of Kazakhstan and Kazakhstani international initiatives.

    During the event, representatives of the Ethiopian public highly appreciated the contribution of Nursultan Nazarbayev to the creation and strengthening of the foundations of Kazakhstan's independence and expressed genuine interest in studying the Kazakhstani path of state development.

    Within the framework of the round table, the participants were presented with a photo exhibition reflecting the most important stages of the formation and development of independent Kazakhstan.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Foreign policy Kazakhstan 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan's Independence
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan’s Aisultan Seitov wins Best Director Award at SIFF 2023
    Head of State congratulates health workers on professional holiday
    Kazakhstan to expand grain exports to China
    Kazakh-Ecuadorian duo eases into ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
    Popular
    1 Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
    2 Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
    3 New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
    4 Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
    5 Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea