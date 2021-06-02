Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Coronavirus

    Less than 1,500 staying at COVID-19 hospitals in Almaty

    2 June 2021, 12:39

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM As of June 1 the city recorded 208 (local) coronavirus cases, including 180 symptomatic cases, the Almaty city healthcare department reports.

    181 patients were discharged from hospitals, 104 were admitted. 1,431 people (including 54 kids) are staying at the infectious diseases hospitals. 106 patients are at the intensive care units, 24 are on life support. 1,617 are receiving outpatient treatment.

    Mass vaccination against coronavirus started on February 1. 4,571 people were administered homegrown QazVac vaccine since May 26. 20,648 were injected China’s Sinopharm.

    As of June 1 some 307,981 were vaccinated against COVID-19 so far. There are 212 vaccination rooms in the city involving 308 vaccination brigades.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Almaty Coronavirus QazCovid-in
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    2 List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
    3 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    4 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    5 President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region