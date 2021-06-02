Less than 1,500 staying at COVID-19 hospitals in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM As of June 1 the city recorded 208 (local) coronavirus cases, including 180 symptomatic cases, the Almaty city healthcare department reports.

181 patients were discharged from hospitals, 104 were admitted. 1,431 people (including 54 kids) are staying at the infectious diseases hospitals. 106 patients are at the intensive care units, 24 are on life support. 1,617 are receiving outpatient treatment.

Mass vaccination against coronavirus started on February 1. 4,571 people were administered homegrown QazVac vaccine since May 26. 20,648 were injected China’s Sinopharm.

As of June 1 some 307,981 were vaccinated against COVID-19 so far. There are 212 vaccination rooms in the city involving 308 vaccination brigades.