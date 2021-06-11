Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Coronavirus

    Less than 1,000 staying at COVID-19 hospitals in Almaty

    11 June 2021, 12:35

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM The Almaty city public healthcare department told about the epidemiological situation in the city, Kazinform reports.

    As of June 10 there were detected 137 coronavirus cases (local), including 113 symptomatic. 110 patients were discharged, while 79 were admitted to the hospitals. 860 people (as well as 40 kids) are staying at the infectious diseases hospitals, 76 at the intensive care units, while 6 are on life support.

    On June 10 some 4,540 were vaccinated against COVID-19, 329,671 got the vaccine at large. There are 211 vaccination rooms in the city.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Almaty Coronavirus COVID-19
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 20,000 for 2nd day
    Popular
    1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    2 List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
    3 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    4 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    5 President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region