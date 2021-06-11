Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Less than 1,000 staying at COVID-19 hospitals in Almaty

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
11 June 2021, 12:35
ALMATY. KAZINFORM The Almaty city public healthcare department told about the epidemiological situation in the city, Kazinform reports.

As of June 10 there were detected 137 coronavirus cases (local), including 113 symptomatic. 110 patients were discharged, while 79 were admitted to the hospitals. 860 people (as well as 40 kids) are staying at the infectious diseases hospitals, 76 at the intensive care units, while 6 are on life support.

On June 10 some 4,540 were vaccinated against COVID-19, 329,671 got the vaccine at large. There are 211 vaccination rooms in the city.


