Lenin coalmine accident: Two miners to undergo surgery

3 November 2022, 14:35

SHAKHTINSK. KAZINFORM Four workers injured as a result of the Lenin coalmine accident were taken to the Makazhanov Multi-Field Hospital in Karaganda, Kazinform reports.

According to him, two miners got open craniocerebral trauma and methane gas poisoning. «They will undergo a surgery. Both are conscious, but their condition is serious,» he added.

The other two miners were hospitalized to the toxicology department with serious methane and carbon monoxide poisoning