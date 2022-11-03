Lenin coalmine accident: Two miners to undergo surgery
3 November 2022, 14:35
SHAKHTINSK. KAZINFORM Four workers injured as a result of the Lenin coalmine accident were taken to the Makazhanov Multi-Field Hospital in Karaganda, Kazinform reports.
According to him, two miners got open craniocerebral trauma and methane gas poisoning. «They will undergo a surgery. Both are conscious, but their condition is serious,» he added.
The other two miners were hospitalized to the toxicology department with serious methane and carbon monoxide poisoning
