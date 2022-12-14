Legislative amendments on National Fund for Children initiative to be approved in 2023

ASTANA. KAZINFORM First Vice Minister of National Economy Timur Zhaksylykov shared the Ministry’s planы on implementation the National Fund for Children initiative, Kazinform reports.

«The National Fund for Children initiative will be launched in 2024. All the children aged under 18 will have personal savings accounts. The funds [50% of annual investment income of the National Fund - editor] will be directed to these accounts on an annual basis,» the Minister said at the Government's weekly meeting.

The Unified Accumulative Pension Fund will be the operator of the accounts.

«The accumulated funds will be available for using upon reaching 18. Appropriate legislative amendments will be approved next year»



