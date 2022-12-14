Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 469.93 eur/kzt 496.15

    rub/kzt 7.49 cny/kzt 67.39
Weather:
Astana-12-14℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    Legislative amendments on National Fund for Children initiative to be approved in 2023

    14 December 2022, 10:55

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM First Vice Minister of National Economy Timur Zhaksylykov shared the Ministry’s planы on implementation the National Fund for Children initiative, Kazinform reports.

    «The National Fund for Children initiative will be launched in 2024. All the children aged under 18 will have personal savings accounts. The funds [50% of annual investment income of the National Fund - editor] will be directed to these accounts on an annual basis,» the Minister said at the Government's weekly meeting.

    The Unified Accumulative Pension Fund will be the operator of the accounts.

    «The accumulated funds will be available for using upon reaching 18. Appropriate legislative amendments will be approved next year»

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Government of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan Ministry of National Economy
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan, Latvia mark 30 years of fruitful cooperation
    Kazakhstan to complete audit of all thermal power stations and electrical grids in Q1 2023
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev meets Stadler Rail AG Group CEO Peter Spuhler
    Kazakhstan to adopt rural areas development concept in March 2023
    Popular
    1 Head of State receives Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani
    2 Anthology of modern Kyrgyz poetry in Kazakh language presented in Osh
    3 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Tatarstan President Rustam Minnikhanov meet in Astana
    4 Kazakh FM pays visit to Germany
    5 Agricultural products worth 323 bln soms produced in Kyrgyzstan over 11 months