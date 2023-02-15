Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Legendary Kevin Dallman wants to return to Barys

15 February 2023, 07:27
Legendary Kevin Dallman wants to return to Barys

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kevin Dallman, the former defender of Astana Barys HC, in an interview with INSPORT YouTube channel said that he wanted to return to the Kazakh club, Kazinform reports citing Sports.kz.

«I would like to be useful for the guys and the team at some point. I miss the guys, everyone. Yes, maybe I still miss hockey and maybe I am still able to play. Who knows, maybe I'll come back to play. I want to contribute to the team, no matter what role I will be in – a scout, a coach, or an assistant coach. I would like to develop in this direction,» said Dallman.

The Canadian hockey player had been a member of Astana Barys for nine years. Together with ex-players of Barys Brandon Bochenski and Nigel Dawes, he ranks among the top ten foreign hockey players in the KHL history.


Photo: sports.kz


Теги:
Sport   Kazakhstan   Hockey  
Read also
27 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan weather forecast for Mar 9
Dimash’s music video «The Story of One Sky» screened in London
New Kazakhstan-Georgia movie release set for Mar 9
Kazakhstan grabs silver at Asian Junior and Cadet Fencing Championships
Kazakhstan’s Zhibek Kulambayeva advances to quarterfinal of doubles tennis event in Astana
Kazakh President attends solemn event marking Int’l Women’s Day
2023 Indian Wells Masters Draw: Kazakhstani tennis players learn their opponents
News Partner
Popular
1 UNESCO-listed Monumental Mount Nemrut statues survive Türkiye quakes
2 Kazakh Culture Minister awards workers of culture congratulatory letters
3 World's 2nd-largest Ferris wheel to be built in Seoul
4 Over 860 thousand international tourists visit Brazil in January
5 New Kazakhstan-Georgia movie release set for Mar 9

News