    Legacy of academician Salyk Zimanov to benefit country, Kazakh President

    19 February 2021, 12:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Vice Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Yeraly Tugzhanov read out the congratulation of Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to the participants of the republican conference, dated to the 100th anniversary of birth of outstanding scientist Salyk Zimanov.

    «Dear participants of the conference! Today marks the 100th anniversary of the birth of an outstanding scientist, academician, Salyk Zimanov. This is an important date not only for the science of law, but also for our entire country. Salyk Zimanuly made a huge contribution to the development of the legal framework of independent Kazakhstan. He took part in the development of the Declaration on the State Sovereignty of Kazakhstan, the Constitutional Law «On the State Independence of the Republic of Kazakhstan». He also made a significant contribution to the development of the institution of parliamentarism in Kazakhstan,» the congratulatory telegram reads.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted that the great legacy of the academician will benefit the whole country. The President also noted that Salyk Zimanuly as a scientific mentor taught lots of qualified lawyers. His students successfully work in various economic realms.

    Representatives of state bodies, scientific and legal community took part in the event.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

