Legacy of Abai and Al-Farabi is heritage and pride of the whole world

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
24 December 2020, 16:43
ASHGABAT-NUR-SULTAN-BAKU. KAZINFORM In commemoration of the 175th anniversary of the great Kazakh poet, philosopher Abai Kunanbayev and the 1150th anniversary of the outstanding Turkic scientist, philosopher, Abu Nasr Al-Farabi, the Embassy organized an online-roundtable with the participation of scientists from the International Turkic Academy, Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan: professor of the Kazakh National University after Al-Farabi, Dr. Zhakypbek Altay, Head of the Department of Philosophy of KazNU, PhD Asset Kuranbek, Associate Professor of the Department of Turkic Studies at Baku State University, head of the Abay Center at BSU Fatima Dursunova, Chief Expert of the International Turkic Academy Akyedil Toyshanuly, the Kazakh MFA’s press service informs.

The participants of the roundtable discussed in detail the life and work of Al-Farabi, his universal knowledge in various fields of science, ideas and legacy of «the second teacher after Aristotle», which became the heritage of not only the Turkic peoples, but the whole world.

The exceptional role of Abai Kunanbayev in the development of Kazakh culture and philosophy, his creative path, the variety of genres in poetry of the great Kazakh classic were also discussed in detail.

In the speech on behalf of the Kazakh diaspora of Turkmenistan Sandughash Bulltekova expressed support from the diaspora to popularize the heritage of the two great philosophers in Turkmenistan. On behalf of all compatriots living in Turkmenistan a handmade Turkmen carpet with the image of Abai was presented to all the citizens of Kazakhstan.

