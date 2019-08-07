Go to the main site
    Lebanon thanks Kazakhstan for contribution to Intra-Syrian talks

    7 August 2019, 20:46

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Foreign Minister Beibut Atamkulov has met today with Ambassador of Lebanon to Kazakhstan Giscard El Khoury, Kazinform reports citing the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

    Lebanon is one of the first Arab countries which established diplomaticrelations with Kazakhstan.

    At the meeting, Minister Atamkulov said that Kazakhstan and Lebanon successfullydeveloped political ties at a high level. «The bilateral meetings at the level of the leadership andbusiness communities have become more intensive,» he noted.

    Kazakhstan welcomed participation of Lebanon as an observer state inthe 13th round of the Intra-Syrian talks within the Astana Process.

    The Minister thanked Lebanon for the assistance provided to Kazakhstan’speacekeeping battalion deployed in the territory of Lebanon as part of the Indiancontingent.

    In turn, the Lebanese Ambassador expressed interest in furtherdevelopment of cooperation with Kazakhstan and expressed readiness for activeinteraction with Kazakhstani side for the solution of the issues of thebilateral agenda.

    «Our countries boost bilateral relations today and build successful cooperationwithin regional and internationalorganizations,» Giscard El Khoury said. In this context, he pointed outKazakhstan’s role as a mediator at the various international platforms.

    Alongside, the Lebanese Diplomat highlighted that the Astana Processhad been the only viable platform which enabled to solve the problems ofordinary Syrian people.

    The sides also discussed the development of trade and economic relationswhich ‘do not confirm to the existing potential of the two countries.’ The partiesstressed the necessity to study all the existing opportunities for theirexpansion.

    The interaction in agricultural sector was named a promising area forcooperation. Kazakhstan is interested in supply of wheat to the Middle Eastcountries including to Lebanon.

    The Lebanese entrepreneurs were invited to actively collaborate withKazakhstan in transport and logistics, tourism, services, hotel and restaurantbusiness.

