30 September 2022, 14:05

Leading Agricultural University of Hungary interested in opening branch in Kazakhstan

BUDAPEST. KAZINFORM Ambassador of Kazakhstan Zhanibek Abdrashov met with Rector of the Hungarian University of Agriculture and Life Sciences (Gödöllő), Prof. Dr. Csaba Gyuricza.

The interlocutors discussed a number of issues on cooperation in the fields of the agro-industrial complex, as well as agricultural education and science within the framework of bilateral cooperation, the Kazakh MFA’s press service informs.

The Kazakh diplomat dwelled separately on the implementation of the National Project for the Development of the Agro-Industrial Complex of Kazakhstan, designed for 2021-2025, and outlined that agricultural science should take into account the needs of the agro-industrial complex in combination with the doctrine of the country's food security, be innovative and focus on the development of complex scientific and technical products that meet market needs.

Referring to the tasks set by the President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on accelerating modernization in all fields of the economy of Kazakhstan, which he announced in his State of the Nation Address, Ambassador Abdrashov invited the Hungarian agricultural university to open its branch in Kazakhstan. He stressed that high-quality higher education in Hungary will be in demand in our country and will give an additional impetus to the further strengthening of economic ties between our countries.

According to the rector, the Hungarian University of Agriculture and Life Sciences, which unites four universities and eleven research institutes, is one of the largest multidisciplinary higher education institutions focused on agriculture in Central and Eastern Europe.

Prof. Dr. Gyuricza outlined that the opening of a branch in Kazakhstan will allow scientists of the two countries to conduct joint scientific research on all topical issues of the agro-industrial complex, transfer new technologies, train and improve the skills of Kazakhstani specialists.

It should be noted that the Government of Hungary annually allocates 250 grants for Kazakhstanis. As part of the Stipendium Hungaricum scholarship, 29 students from Kazakhstan are currently studying at the Hungarian University of Agriculture and Life Sciences. In 2022, as part of the academic mobility of the Bolashak Center for International Programs, 6 scholars arrived in Hungary to conduct research in various sectors of agriculture.

Photo: Kazakh MFA’s press service











