    Leaders of Qatar, Türkiye and Turkmenistan to visit Kazakhstan next week

    7 October 2022, 10:28

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani will pay a state visit to Kazakhstan on October 11-12, Akorda press service informs via Telegram.

    On October 12-13, President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will arrive in Kazakhstan for a state visit too.

    On October 13, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will chair the VI Summit of the Conference on Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA). On the sidelines of the Forum, the President will hold a series of bilateral meetings with the heads of state and government, as well as with the leaders of international organizations.

    On October 14, the Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will participate in the meeting of the Council of the CIS Heads of State to be chaired by Kazakhstan. The Summit ‘Central Asia-Russia’ will take place on the same day.

    On October 15, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedow will pay a state visit to Kazakhstan.


    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Foreign policy President of Kazakhstan CICA Kazakhstan
