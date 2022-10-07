Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Leaders of Qatar, Türkiye and Turkmenistan to visit Kazakhstan next week
7 October 2022, 10:28

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani will pay a state visit to Kazakhstan on October 11-12, Akorda press service informs via Telegram.

On October 12-13, President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will arrive in Kazakhstan for a state visit too.

On October 13, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will chair the VI Summit of the Conference on Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA). On the sidelines of the Forum, the President will hold a series of bilateral meetings with the heads of state and government, as well as with the leaders of international organizations.

On October 14, the Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will participate in the meeting of the Council of the CIS Heads of State to be chaired by Kazakhstan. The Summit ‘Central Asia-Russia’ will take place on the same day.

On October 15, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedow will pay a state visit to Kazakhstan.


