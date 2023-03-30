Go to the main site
    Leaders of foreign countries congratulate Kazakh President on Ramadan

    30 March 2023, 20:15

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Heads of foreign States continue sending congratulatory letters to Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan, Kazinform cites Akorda.

    In his letter, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan noted that Kazakh and Uzbek peoples that have the shared national customs and traditions mark the month of Ramadan in peace and tranquility, an atmosphere of mutual respect and unity.

    «Over the past years, thanks to our joint efforts and close friendly ties the strategic partnership and allied relations between our brotherly nations have reached a new level, and these results serve the prosperity and peace throughout our region,» reads the letter.

    Mirziyoyev wished Tokayev strong health, a long life, success in the work on ensuring the well-being and development of his country as well as the fraternal people of Kazakhstan peace and blessings.

    Congratulating Kazakh President Tokayev on Ramadan, Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques - King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud wished his strong health and happiness, and the Kazakhstani people further development and prosperity.

    UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan also wished Tokayev health and happiness and Kazakhstanis prosperity.

    The Kazakh President also received congratulations from the Qatari Amir, Iranian President, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and so on.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    President of Kazakhstan Uzbekistan Kazakhstan and the UAE Kazakhstan Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia Kazakhstan and Qatar
