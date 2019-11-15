Go to the main site
    Leaders of CIS, OSCE election observation missions in Belarus to meet on 17 November

    15 November 2019, 22:48

    FANIPOL. KAZINFORM - The leaders of the CIS and OSCE observation missions to the elections to the House of Representatives of the seventh convocation in Belarus is scheduled to meet on 17 November, head of the CIS observation mission Sergei Lebedev told the media, BelTA has learned.

    Sergei Lebedev said he plans «to meet with the leaders of the OSCE election observation mission on the election day to share his impressions of the observation on the day of voting.» He noted that CIS observers have already met with the leaders of the OSCE/ODIHR mission, the SCO mission. This exchange of views has become traditional. «Not only we but also our colleagues from the western, eastern monitoring missions have come to appreciate such contacts. We see them as very useful. They expand our vision of elections and make the assessments more objective,» Sergei Lebedev summed up.

    Author:

    Raushan Alzhanova

    OSCE CIS
