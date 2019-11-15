Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Leaders of CIS, OSCE election observation missions in Belarus to meet on 17 November

15 November 2019, 22:48
Leaders of CIS, OSCE election observation missions in Belarus to meet on 17 November

FANIPOL. KAZINFORM - The leaders of the CIS and OSCE observation missions to the elections to the House of Representatives of the seventh convocation in Belarus is scheduled to meet on 17 November, head of the CIS observation mission Sergei Lebedev told the media, BelTA has learned.

Sergei Lebedev said he plans «to meet with the leaders of the OSCE election observation mission on the election day to share his impressions of the observation on the day of voting.» He noted that CIS observers have already met with the leaders of the OSCE/ODIHR mission, the SCO mission. This exchange of views has become traditional. «Not only we but also our colleagues from the western, eastern monitoring missions have come to appreciate such contacts. We see them as very useful. They expand our vision of elections and make the assessments more objective,» Sergei Lebedev summed up.

OSCE   CIS  
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty