    Leader of Nation receives Mayor of Nur-Sultan Altay Kulginov

    19 August 2019, 17:50

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM First President of Kazakhstan- Elbasy (Leader of the Nation) Nursultan Nazarbayev has received Mayor of the capital city Altay Kulginov today, Kazinform reports citing elbasy.kz.

    Altay Kulginovreported to the First President on the current indicators of the capital’seconomic development.

    Besides,Nursultan Nazarbayev was informed of the measures of improving quality of lifeof the population and provision of social support to the residents of the city.

    The Leader ofthe Nation emphasized the importance of attracting investments in Nur-Sultaneconomy and creation of favorable conditions for SMEs development.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation Nur-Sultan
