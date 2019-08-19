Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Leader of Nation receives Mayor of Nur-Sultan Altay Kulginov

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
19 August 2019, 17:50
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM First President of Kazakhstan- Elbasy (Leader of the Nation) Nursultan Nazarbayev has received Mayor of the capital city Altay Kulginov today, Kazinform reports citing elbasy.kz.

Altay Kulginov reported to the First President on the current indicators of the capital’s economic development.

Besides, Nursultan Nazarbayev was informed of the measures of improving quality of life of the population and provision of social support to the residents of the city.

The Leader of the Nation emphasized the importance of attracting investments in Nur-Sultan economy and creation of favorable conditions for SMEs development.

First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation   Nur-Sultan  
