17 October 2022, 07:38

Le Tour de Langkawi. Gleb Syritsa is 2nd in rainy stage 6

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Stage 6 of Le Tour de Langkawi, impacted a lot by a heavy rain, ended with another massive sprint from the peloton where Astana Qazaqstan Team’s trainee Gleb Syritsa once again showed his potential, taking a second podium place. This is third notable result for Syritsa in the Malaysian race after a win in Stage 1 and a second place in Stage 2, the press office of Astana Qazaqstan Team informs.

The General Classification of Le Tour de Langkawi did not change after Stage 6. The Colombian Ivan Ramiro Sosa still leads the race, while Andrey Zeits is currently 9th, +2.33 behind the leader. Gleb Syritsa is second in sprinter classification, just 1 point behind today’s stage winner Erlend Blikra.













Photo: astana-qazaqstan.com