Laylat al Qadr in 2020 in Kazakhstan falls on May 19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «This year the Muslims of Kazakhstan will observe Laylat Al Qadr on 19th of May,» Supreme Mufti of Kazakhstan Nauryzbai kazhy Taganuly told a briefing.

Laylat Al Qadr is also known as 'Shab-e-Qadr', the 'Night of Destiny' or the 'Night of Power'. People spend the whole night in prayers or reciting the Quran. Lailat al Qadr is a good time to ask for forgiveness.