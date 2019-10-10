Go to the main site
    Laying fiber-optic cable to facilitate digital communication between Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan - Elmir Valizade

    10 October 2019, 10:58

    BAKU. KAZINFORM Implementation of the project of laying an optical fiber trunk cable line along the bottom of the Caspian Sea between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan will play an important role in creating digital communication between the two countries, Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies Elmir Valizade said at the 16th meeting of the joint intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, Trend reports.

    Moreover, speaking about the existing opportunities in the field of innovative technologies, the deputy minister noted Azerbaijan's interest in mutual participation in exhibitions and other ICT events.

    The Trans-Caspian fiber-optic backbone implemented as part of the Digital HUB program will play an important role in the development of fiber-optic infrastructure in the region, as well as in providing high-speed communications and modern digital services for the Caucasus, Central and South Asia, as well as other neighboring regions.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan
