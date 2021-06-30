Go to the main site
    Laws endorsed by Parliament aimed at betterment of living standards – Majilis Speaker

    30 June 2021, 12:25

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Majilis Speaker Nurlan Nigmatulin has summed up results of work of the first session of the Kazakh Parliament of the 7th convocation, Kazinform has learnt from the Majilis’ press service.

    In his remarks at the joint session of the Kazakh Parliament on Wednesday, Speaker Nigmatulin noted that the 7th convocation of the Kazakh Parliament has coincided with a historical milestone – the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s Independence and the 25th anniversary of the two-chamber Kazakh Parliament.

    He also praised the ongoing political, economic and social reforms as well as the recent parliamentary election which had given a new impulse to further strengthening of democracy, stronger civil society and development of the country in general.

    At the same time, the Majilis Speaker emphasized the growing role and responsibility of MPs who ensure legislative support of the initiatives spearheaded by Kazakhstani authorities.

    Summing up results of the work, Nurlan Nigmatulin noted that during the first session there were held three joint session of two chambers of the Kazakh Parliament, 23 plenary session of the Majilis and 21 plenary sessions of the Senate. The chambers considered 104 draft laws and subsequently endorsed 63. Of 63, 58 draft laws have already been signed by the President of the country.

    The abovementioned draft laws were related to the issues of election in Kazakhstan, social sphere, SMEs, employment, infrastructure development, republican budget, and more.

    In addition, 31 international agreements aimed at protecting Kazakhstan’s interests have been ratified.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

