Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Turkic Council News

    Launch of Turkic-speaking online platform of TV projects discussed at Eurasian Media Forum

    15 September 2021, 16:28

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Chairperson of the Board of JSC RTRC «Qazaqstan» Lyazzat Tanysbai suggested launching an online platform to exchange TV projects among Turkic-speaking countries, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    While speaking at the roundtable dedicated to mass media of Turkic-speaking countries on the sidelines of the Eurasian Media Forum, Ms Tanysbai revealed that the Republican Television and Radio Corporation «Qazaqstan» releases 15-16 TV series per year. Presently, the corporation, in her words, is gearing up to begin filming «Qorqyt ata» series. There is a plan to produce the series together with other Turkic-speaking countries and release on Kazakhstani TV channels.

    She also came up with the suggestion to launch a platform for exchange of television historical projects of the Turkic-speaking countries.

    «Every year we produce a lot of history-related TV projects. In order to exchange those products we suggest launching an online platform. This is a wonderful opportunity to show our mutual history in the native language of each country. This [platform] can be used as a franchise platform,» Ms Tanysbai added.

    Earlier Lyazzat Tanysbai revealed that Qazaqstan Corporation together with the Kyrgyz colleagues was planning to film a documentary dedicated to renowned writer Chingiz Aitmatov.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Culture Mass media Turkic speaking states Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Alan Buribayev conducts Eugene Onegin at Ljubljana Slovene National Theatre Opera and Ballet
    Operaliya International Festival to be held in Astana
    Kazakhstani play ‘Roza Baglanova’ wins top prize at Daegu International Musical Festival in S. Korea
    Qus Zholy music evening to bring together prominent guests in Astana
    Popular
    1 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    2 Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    3 Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
    4 Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
    5 Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet