Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Turkic Council News

Launch of Turkic-speaking online platform of TV projects discussed at Eurasian Media Forum

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
15 September 2021, 16:28
Launch of Turkic-speaking online platform of TV projects discussed at Eurasian Media Forum

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Chairperson of the Board of JSC RTRC «Qazaqstan» Lyazzat Tanysbai suggested launching an online platform to exchange TV projects among Turkic-speaking countries, Kazinform correspondent reports.

While speaking at the roundtable dedicated to mass media of Turkic-speaking countries on the sidelines of the Eurasian Media Forum, Ms Tanysbai revealed that the Republican Television and Radio Corporation «Qazaqstan» releases 15-16 TV series per year. Presently, the corporation, in her words, is gearing up to begin filming «Qorqyt ata» series. There is a plan to produce the series together with other Turkic-speaking countries and release on Kazakhstani TV channels.

She also came up with the suggestion to launch a platform for exchange of television historical projects of the Turkic-speaking countries.

«Every year we produce a lot of history-related TV projects. In order to exchange those products we suggest launching an online platform. This is a wonderful opportunity to show our mutual history in the native language of each country. This [platform] can be used as a franchise platform,» Ms Tanysbai added.

Earlier Lyazzat Tanysbai revealed that Qazaqstan Corporation together with the Kyrgyz colleagues was planning to film a documentary dedicated to renowned writer Chingiz Aitmatov.


Culture   Mass media   Turkic speaking states    Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Former British PM Johnson stands down as MP
Former British PM Johnson stands down as MP
Wildfires stabilizing in Abai region - Emergencies Ministry
Wildfires stabilizing in Abai region - Emergencies Ministry
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires