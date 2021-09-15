Launch of Turkic-speaking online platform of TV projects discussed at Eurasian Media Forum

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Chairperson of the Board of JSC RTRC «Qazaqstan» Lyazzat Tanysbai suggested launching an online platform to exchange TV projects among Turkic-speaking countries, Kazinform correspondent reports.

While speaking at the roundtable dedicated to mass media of Turkic-speaking countries on the sidelines of the Eurasian Media Forum, Ms Tanysbai revealed that the Republican Television and Radio Corporation «Qazaqstan» releases 15-16 TV series per year. Presently, the corporation, in her words, is gearing up to begin filming «Qorqyt ata» series. There is a plan to produce the series together with other Turkic-speaking countries and release on Kazakhstani TV channels.

She also came up with the suggestion to launch a platform for exchange of television historical projects of the Turkic-speaking countries.

«Every year we produce a lot of history-related TV projects. In order to exchange those products we suggest launching an online platform. This is a wonderful opportunity to show our mutual history in the native language of each country. This [platform] can be used as a franchise platform,» Ms Tanysbai added.

Earlier Lyazzat Tanysbai revealed that Qazaqstan Corporation together with the Kyrgyz colleagues was planning to film a documentary dedicated to renowned writer Chingiz Aitmatov.